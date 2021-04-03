Yinka Odumakin: Gov Abiodun, Daniel, Ogun APC mourn

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, had described the death of the spokesperson of the Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin, as painful

Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, declared that the Southwest zone has lost a courageous human rights activist and fearless public commentator.

The governor noted that Odumakin, while alive, championed the cause of the southwest and promote the ideals of the late sage and Premier of the defunct Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo, which were held dear by the Afenifere.

Abiodun, who said the late journalist would be remembered for his timely response to national issues, particularly, ones that affected the southwest, added that Odumakin lived a good life and fought a good fight.

“For those of us who have followed Odumakin’s trajectory in journalism and activism, he lived a good life and fought doggedly to defend the defenceless. He and his wife were always at the forefront to protest against oppressive government policies.

“As the spokesperson of the Afenifere, he discharged his duties diligently and defended the cause of the southwest passionately. He never hid his passion for the Yoruba people and was never timid to speak against any policy that would affect the generality of the nation.

“Though, the activist has gone to the join his Maker, his humane and altruistic activities while on Earth will remain indelible in our hearts.

“I commiserate with his immediate family, especially his wife and ‘Siamese twins’, Joey Odumakin, the Afenifere and indeed, the southwest. I pray that his soul finds comfort in the bosom of the Almighty God. We shall all miss Odumakin. Goodnight, Yinka!”, the statement concluded.

In a statement from the Media office of the former governor of the state, Chief Gbenga Daniel, he said “… a dark moment that eclipsed one of the vocal voices of the Yoruba Nation and of social, cultural and political activism in our country Nigeria.

“Yinka lived a good life, and for a great cause and purposes. His memory is well preserved because he stood firmly for all that he believed in. Such men never die.”

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed grief over the death of the spokesperson of the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin.

In a press statement released in Abeokuta on Saturday and signed by the Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described Odumakin’s death as “shocking and saddening.”

“Yinka Odumakin, right from his early days as a young journalist at the Guardian newspapers through his activism days during the military era and later as spokesperson of Afenifere, has given a good account of himself as a journalist, social analyst, political activist and social commentator. It is very sad to hear the sad news of his death at a time he could still be berry useful to his organisation and nation,” the statement said.

