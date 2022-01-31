PDP constitutes Ekiti post-primary reconciliation committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has initiated moves to restore peace in its Ekiti State chapter following the disagreement arising from the recent conduct of its gubernatorial primaries.

It National Working Committee (NWC), on Monday, constituted a Post-Primary Reconciliation Committee (PPRC) for the state to deal with the grievances of former aspirants.

It is headed by former Senate President, David Mark, as chairman while Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is Co-Chairman.

The Committee is charged with the sole mandate of reconciling all our stakeholders in the state including all aspirants who contested in the primary election.

According to a statement issued by Hon Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, it is in line with the commitment of the NWC to ensure an amicable resolution of all issues as our Party sets for a victorious governorship election in Ekiti State.

The members of the Committee include Dr Adolphus Wabara, Mrs Zainab Kure, Dr Prince Charles Akitoye, Sergeant Awuse, Col Bala Mande, Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun, and Sanusi Daggash who is to serve as Secretary.

The NWC urged all aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders of the party in Ekiti State to remain focused on the success of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election.

