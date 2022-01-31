 Okorocha declares interest for 2023 presidency

Former Imo State governor and senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha has formally declared his interest in the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Imo State governor made the declaration on Monday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

His Monday declaration has since increased the number of presidential hopefuls in the APC to three.

Among aspirants who have formally signified interest in the presidential race in the APC are former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and a chieftain of the party from Benue State, Moses Ayom.

The former Imo State governor who expressed concern over the ethnic distrust in the country said he has the capacity to change the narrative and give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He said: “I challenge all those who want to become President to show what they have done in uniting this country.

“Nigeria needs a leader that can unite this country and give everyone a sense of belonging. If I say I will unite this country, believe me, I will do so. There is no part of this country that you go that you will not see my signature.

“I am not from Sokoto state but my signature is in Sokoto state; I am not from Zaria, my signature is in Zaria. I am not from Kano, my signature is in Kano. I am not from North Central, my signature is in Jos. I am not from the northeast, my signature is in Adamawa and Bauchi. I’m not from the South-west signature is in Ibadan, Oyo State. I am not from South-south, my signature is in Cross River state. If I tell Nigerians I will unite this country believe me, I can do that.”

On the contentious issue of power rotation and the perceived marginalisation of the south-east, the presidential aspirant who said he was a candidate of justice, not zoning called on the people of the south-east to struggle for the nation Presidency as he noted ‘that power isn’t given, but taken.”

“I am not a candidate of rotation, neither am I a candidate of zoning. I am a candidate of justice.

“Maybe the South-east or the South have not been able to present their matter very well before the rest Nigeria. I’m sure if you tell a Muslim, my friends from the north and my brother from Muslim Ummah to remember the four principal cardinal of Islam is built on justice.

“It is for this reason that I think Nigerians might not know that at this crucial point when zones have taken their various turn of Nigeria and when it feels like it is the trunk of the South-east, a northerner will come out, he is simply saying to Ibos, who are you, that is it. Or our brothers from the South-west will come out, he’s simply saying to the Ibos, who are you?”