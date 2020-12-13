PDP congratulates Wike at 53

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as he attains the milestone age of 53 years.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party in Abuja on Sunday said the PDP recognises Governor Wike’s contributions to the development of our party as well as the development strides in his home state, which has earned him the sobriquet of “Mr Project.”

The PDP wished Wike well and prays God to grant him peace of mind and many more years ahead.

