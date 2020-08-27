The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the former minister of agriculture and President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, for his re-election.

The PDP said in a statement issued, on Thursday, in Abuja by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, that the re-election was not only earned but well- deserved in view of the competence and commitment Dr Adesina has displayed in uplifting and promoting the bank’s operations since 2015 when he was first elected as President of the bank.

It observed that Dr Adesina has attracted praises in bringing his deep knowledge in economic development to bear on the bank’s primary functions of making loans and equity investments for the socio-economic advancement of Regional Member Countries (RMC).

The PDP commended Adesina for improving on the bank’s key role of providing technical assistance for development projects and programs as well as promoting the investment of public and private capital for development.

The party noted that Adesina had remained a good Ambassador of Nigeria in his display of the high level of discipline, professionalism and utmost diligence in the discharge of his duties at the AfDB.

The main opposition party particularly noted that Dr Adesina’s high potentials were first brought to limelight when he was appointed by the PDP administration of President Goodluck Jonathan as minister of agriculture in 2010.

It also noted with pride that potentials discovered by the inclusiveness of its administration have continued to bring honour to Nigeria both at the national and international arena.

