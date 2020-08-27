Lawan congratulates Adesina on re-election as AfDB President

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has described the re-election of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for a second term as an affirmation of confidence by the shareholders and management of the Bank.

Lawan said this in a congratulatory message to Akinwunmi on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in a statement signed by Ola Awoniyi, Special Adviser (Media) to President of the Senate.

Akinwunmi secured a second term after warding off allegations of malfeasance on which he was exonerated by the panel set up to in estimating him.

According to Lawan, Adesina’s victory unequivocally affirms the confidence and trust of the shareholders, management and staff of the Bank in his leadership of the Bank and the direction he is taking it.

The Senate President further said the renewal of his mandate was an attestation to Adesina’s excellent performance as President, evident in the Bank’s numerous developmental initiatives on the African continent.

His words: “I am elated to convey the joy and pride of the entire National Assembly over the electoral acclamation for integrity, grace, substance and hard work.

“Your re-election should be an impetus for taking the continental financial institution to a greater height, realising that the reward for hard work is more work,” Lawan said.

Lawan urges Adesina to consider the storm that preceded his re-election as the fire test for gold and, having come out of the test glittering, to remain focused and resolute on his mission.

