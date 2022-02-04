The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the decision of the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) to disqualified all its candidates contesting tomorrow local government elections, describing it as a joke taken too far.

Chairman of the Party in the State, Alhaji Bello Usman Suru while addressing newsmen yesterday night at the Party Secretariat expressed the party’s displeasure at the decision of the electoral body’s reasons for the disqualification as a flimsy excuse which is not acceptable to the PDP.

Alhaji Suru said his party has fulfilled all laid down rules and regulations concerning Electoral processes in the state, both locally and Internationally as he therefore called on the Electoral body to immediately withdraw the letter written by the body to that effect and allow PDP candidates to participate in the Elections.

“I am calling on the Chairman of the Electoral Body to immediately withdraw the letter he wrote to us disqualifying our candidates to participate in the elections or else, PDP will approach the appropriate Court of law to seek legal redress.” He said.

The party Chairman called on the teeming supporters of the PDP across the state to remain calm and be law-abiding as all necessary steps are being taken to address the issue.

Meanwhile all efforts to reach the Electoral body’s Chairman, Alhaji Mera was unsuccessful as the phone call put across to him was not responding and the Public Relation Officer of the Commission said he was not aware of the development but promised to confirm the development and get back to newsmen.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… PDP condemns disqualification of members ahead LG polls in Kebbi PDP condemns disqualification of members ahead LG polls in Kebbi PDP condemns disqualification of members ahead LG polls in Kebbi PDP condemns disqualification of members ahead LG polls in Kebbi