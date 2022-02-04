Killer of retired CSP arrested in Imo

A member of the suspected cult group that killed the retired Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Christian Kpatuma in the Agwa community of Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State has been arrested by the tactical team from Imo State Police Command.

The leader of the cult group who happened to be a notorious kidnapper and an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre, Owerri was arrested while trying to escape to the neighbouring town.

In a statement issued Friday by the Command Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abatham said that the arrest of the suspect is sequel to a report of a case of Murder received by the Agwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

The report has it that, on 1st February 2022, a group of young men suspected to be cultist residents in Mgbala Community Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State, conspired amongst themselves went to the house of one Christian Kpatuma, a retired Chief Superintendent of Police ( CSP ) and a native of Mgbala, abducted and took him to a nearby bush where they killed him and later carried the corpse back and dump it in front of his compound.

The Police spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini on receipt of the information immediately dispatched the active and gallant command’s tactical teams to the Agwa Community with a mandate to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

In the course of their discreet investigation and after a diligent gathering of both forensic and technical intelligence, the team according to him arrested one of the suspects, Deberechi Chukwu who happened to be the leader of the cult group that killed the retired police officer, CSP while escaping to a border state.

The Command PPRO said that the suspect, after escaping from the Imo Correctional Centre, recruited young men into his cult group and were terrorising the Agwa community.

He said that records so far shows that, he was involved in the killings of a lot of security personnel in the state

Abatham said that he has made a useful statement and have volunteered to assist the police in the arrest of other members of his gang presently, on the run.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini has commended the officers and men for their gallantry and prompt action, urged them to intensify efforts in ensuring that the other suspects are arrested

He advised the good people of the Community and the Vigilante Groups to work in collaboration with the police and give credible information that will assist in the arrest of other suspects.

