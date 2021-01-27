PDP asks ICC to probe alleged atrocities committed by security operatives during tenure of ex-service chiefs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to commence the investigation of the tenure of the former service chiefs over alleged atrocities committed by security operatives under their command.

The main opposition party made the call in a statement by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

The party also called on the International Police (INTERPOL) and other world bodies to commence processes that will lead to the prosecution as well as firm sanctions, including travel ban and freezing of assets belonging to all those involved in killings and human right abuses by security operatives under the present administration.

The statement read in part: “With the exit of the service chiefs, the PDP charges ICC’s Chief Prosecutor, Ms. Fatou Bensouda, to issue official warrant in line with the court’s earlier declaration that it has enough evidence to open a full probe on alleged crimes against humanity under the outgoing commanders.

“The PDP urges the ICC to probe the cases of extrajudicial execution of innocent Nigerians, killing of peaceful protesters, illegal arrests and arbitrary detention of citizens, torture and rape allegedly committed by the military under the outgoing commanders.

“The exiting service chiefs must be made to provide answers for the reported massacre of protesters by the military in the North-West and South-East states between 2015 and 2018, including the civilians reportedly killed by soldiers in Kaduna State.

“Also our party stands with Nigerians in demanding for a full scale investigation into the deployment of the military in the EndSARS protests, resulting in the shooting and alleged killing of unarmed civilians at Lekki Toll gate in Lagos and other parts of the country.”

The statement said while the PDP expressed unwavering confidence in the nation’s military, it also insisted on the investigation of the atrocities of the few bad elements in the security architecture to serve as a deterrent.

The party therefore urged all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in demanding that the ICC immediately commences the investigation of the tenure of the outgoing service chiefs.