Oyo CP visits GOC 2 Division, seeks synergy between police, army

Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has sought the cooperation of the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje, in tackling the responsibilities that go with her position.

The Commissioner of Police made the appeal on Wednesday, January 27, when she made a courtesy visit to the GOC in his office at the headquarters at Odogbo Cantonment, Ibadan.

Onadeko, who expressed appreciation towards the Division’s Garrison Commander, who she said had been of help to the state police command through a security outfit in the state, Operation Burst, sought for more synergy between the police and the Army.

She stated further the support and advice from the GOC became necessary, as challenges come forth all the time.

In his response, Major General Omozoje assured the police commissioner of his full support, saying that he could be called at anytime there is need for it.

Noting that Onadeko’s position would come with its challenges, the GOC said that what she would do, and how she would operate would tell a lot to those who would come after her.

“Being a trailblazer by being the pioneer female commissioner in the state is historical and a landmark achievement.

“It’s a very big responsibility, but I believe you have what it takes to confront it, perform and set a new standard for policing in the state.

“The relationship between the Army and the police has been very cordial. We even worked closely aftermath the EndSARS protests.

“We have been working together, and will continue to do so because we are all playing on the same field, and we are all working towards the same objective,” Omozoje said.

The GOC also seized the opportunity to enjoin all other heads of security agencies in the state to come together and have meetings outside the security council meeting that usually holds.

This, according to him, was that though heads of security agencies were in the state, they belong to federal agencies.

“No part of the country is in isolation. What happens in Oyo State has an effect in Edo State. When we have Nigeria in view, then our actions will be right,” he added.

Onadeko was also at the offices of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Customs Service for courtesy visits.

