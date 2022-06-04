PDP appeal committee recommends cancellation, rerun of primary election in Osun constituency

Rising hopes of many aspirants in the last conducted primary election of the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the House Representatives for Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency in Osun state may be dashed as Appeal Panel constituted by the party for the election, recommended that the primary should be cancelled.

The appeal panel which further recommended that, rerun primary election should be conducted in the constituency, argued that, the recommendation was based on the petition by an aspirant, Lukman Bello.

The Chairman, Secretary and a member of the committee, Bar Abdulfatai Adesina, Dr Edward Adie and Hon Yemisi Afolabi made this known through its report.

According to the committee report obtained in Osogbo at the weekend, the petitioner complained of the replacement of authentic delegates with impostors, and he was able to prove the manipulation of the delegate list.

The committee however reasoned that, the petitioner presented the evidence of the authentic list of Ad-hoc delegates as elected to vote in the primaries and the manipulated list of delegates, used for the election.

“The report pointed out, “the petitioner was able to identify the authentic delegates who were removed from the authentic list. He went further to present the names of the said supposedly fake delegates that voted.”





“He also presented copies of his petition which he submitted to the state party office and the police before and after

the election. This means that he protested on the day of the election,” it stressed.

The committee thereafter, recommended that the Iwo/Olaoluwa/Ayedire Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives should be cancelled and a re-run conducted as deemed fit by the National Working Committee, noting that the NWC has the final say on any election.

