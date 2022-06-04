Olayiwola Gobir emerges YPP governorship candidate in Kwara

Madawaki of Ilorin, Alhaji Yakub Olayiwola Gobir, has emerged as the Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Kwara State ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The YPP governorship candidate, who emerged through affirmation during the party’s governorship primary election held at the state party secretariat in Ilorin on Saturday said that the YPP has a strong political structure across 193 wards of Kwara state, noting the party will win big during the next year polls.

In his acceptance speech, the YPP governorship candidate, who was a former All Progressives Congress (APC) financer, applauded his supporters and associates for keeping faith with him despite the little setback experienced in APC.

The traditional chieftain of the Ilorin emirate also promised to transform the Kwara state economy and inject life into local government areas by conducting elections as well as giving its leadership free hand to develop the grassroots.

Also speaking, the party’s zonal chairman (North Central), Alhaji Mohammed Mujtaba, while presenting the Certificate of Return to the YPP flag bearer, said that Alhaji Gobir has fulfilled all requirements in line with YPP Constitution and Electoral law.

Mohammed lauded Gobir for building a formidable structure for the youth-friendly party in Kwara State.





In his remarks, Kwara YPP Chairman, Chief Dele Ogunbayo said all party members represented by delegates align with the candidacy of Alhaji Yakubu Gobir due to his God-fearing personality.

“He (Gobir) is loved by all and sundry and we unanimously agreed that he should be YPP gubernatorial flag-bearer. This is the voice and choice of all members of the Young Progressives Party. We strongly have faith in God, it is our belief that come 2023, Alhaji Yakub Gobir is the next Governor of Kwara State.”

Ogunbayo, however, advised all party candidates and members to work assiduously towards making YPP triumph in the 2023 elections.

The primary was attended by delegates from the 16 local government areas of the state, while Mr, Abdulkadir Ahmed from Independent National Electoral Commission monitored the primary election.

