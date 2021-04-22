Payment service provider, Eyowo, gets new senior executive

Naomi Lucas has joined Eyowo, a payment service provider, as its Senior Vice President, Growth.

Before joining Eyowo, Naomi served as Chief Executive Officer for Eclat, a creative consulting company helping growth-stage businesses scale sustainably.

Reacting to the development, Naomi expressed her pleasure at being given the mandate, platform and backing to drive inclusion and nurture growth for Eyowo’s target clusters.

She said she hopes her appointment will encourage other women to explore opportunities in tech.

Naomi Lucas’s varied experience over the last 15 years makes her uniquely suited for the role and the task ahead. With a background in Communications, she cut her teeth in the Retail, Integrated Marketing Communications, Creative and Youth Development sectors, driving large scale projects for a long-list of reputable brands.

She brings to the table her strategic mind, entrepreneurial spirit, business savvy, exemplary work ethic, fearlessness, values-based leadership, conscientiousness, drive, vast professional network and doggedness in getting results. Naomi is a member of several non-profit boards and serves as a mentor and coach to emerging leaders on the continent.

In a cluttered and fragmented space, Naomi’s key priority will be to consolidate on the gains of the Eyowo brand, deepen its reach and impact across key markets and ensure its long-term sustainability.

