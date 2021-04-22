Police rescue kidnapped student of College of Health Technology in Osun

A female student of the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, identified as Rukayat Bayonde who was abducted three days ago at Olomilagbala Area of the town, has been rescued by the state police command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, who made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Thursday, stated that she was kidnapped by five gunmen.

According to her, “Upon a distress call that the victim was abducted, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, drafted a combined team of police Tactical Unit, JTF and other security outfits on a rescue mission of the abducted girl. The abductors numbering about five invaded the quarters of the student and took her to the bush.”

Opalola said, “The security operatives on an unrelenting rescue operation for the victim, followed suit into the bush to do a thorough combing; and at about 0525 hours of same day, 20th April 2021, within the space of three hours police and local security men rescued her unhurt.”

She further stated that the commissioner of police has urged members of the public to be vigilant, support, cooperate, and collaborate with the police in the fight against all forms of criminality.

