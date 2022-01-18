Passengers protest flight cancellation in Kano

Angry passengers including some Kano House of Assembly members, on Tuesday, blocked the Zaria Road office of an airline to protest the cancellation of a Lagos-bound flight.

The protesters said the flight was cancelled without proper explanation by the airline.

They also noted that the airline only communicated the cancellation of the flight to them by email a few minutes before departure time.

There was top management personnel at the office to address the protesting passengers, but one Bashir Otara who identified himself as a security officer of the airline said the flight was cancelled due to “a technical problem beyond control,” adding that their money would be refunded.

One of the affected passengers was Bashir Anubsjar. He is expected to travel to Egypt through a scheduled flight in Lagos on Wednesday by 10 am.

He said, “actually I don’t know what to do next, because I have budgeted for everything about my trip but look at what this Azman did to us.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…