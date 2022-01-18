Cocoa farmers target production to surpass Ivory coast, Ghana in five years

Cocoa Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN) said it is targeting to surpass the production capacity of Ivory Coast and Ghana in the next five years through a sustainable cocoa production

The farmers said this move would grow the nation’s foreign exchange earnings and Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Comrade Adeola Adegoke, National President of CFAN, disclosed this on Tuesday at the opening of the Association’s National office in Abuja.

He noted that there would be a launching of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), a training book for the smallholder cocoa farmers among others which form part of the activities to drive the cocoa industry.

Adegoke said the aim is to push the country’s cocoa production from the current 250,000 metric tons to 500,000 metric tons in the next two years with the best and finest cocoa premium quality in the world.

He words: “Our focus as a nation is to surpass the production and production capacity of both Ivory Coast and Ghana in the next five years through a sustainable cocoa production where we will have a more realistic largest cocoa pyramid in the world in Nigeria to grow our foreign exchange earnings and GDP respectively.

“We raised an alarm on the low quality of our cocoa beans and the need for our nation to brace up to change this narrative in order to prevent our cocoa from being rejected now and in the future or being sanctioned which could lead to the blockage of other opportunities that could improve the livelihood of our cocoa farmers in Nigeria.

“Against the above backdrop, hence the need for our association with other stakeholders to take a position among others to launch this GAP book in collaboration with Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), the Ecosystem-Based Adaptation for Food Security Assembly Nigeria (EBAFOSA) for achieving transparency and the sustainability of our cocoa supply chain taking to cognizance the protection of our environment and our biodiversity sustainably.

“We are therefore willing and ready to partner with relevant cocoa stakeholders not only in Nigeria but in the cocoa world to make the GAP book available free of charge to our smallholder cocoa farmers in all the cocoa-producing communities and cocoa producing states in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the CFAN President said the Association would partner stakeholders with extension officers in tree crops and the private sector on how to train smallholder farmers on sustainable cocoa production.

He revealed that the association has decided to set up a task force on monitoring and enforcement to ensure smallholder farmers follow the required standard outline in the GAP book.

“This will be done particularly on the safe use and application of pesticide, child labour free, prevention of deforestation, putting traceability in place, having sustainable ecosystem and good quality cocoa in general,” he noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.