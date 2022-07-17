Parthian Partners pledges support for CBN’s agricultural schemes

Parthian Partners Limited, has expressed readiness to support various schemes of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) especially those targeted on financial inclusion, agriculture and food security.

Speaking at the firm’s 10th Anniversary Gala held in Lagos on July 16th, 2022, the Group Managing Director, Parthian Partners Limited, Oluseye Olusoga, said the inter-dealer brokerage firm is ready to support farmers, while also boosting liquidity in the capital market.

According to him,”we have seen different schemes that the central bank has tried to come up with, and there are different companies that are out there that basically help the farmers source for funds to buy agricultural inputs like fertilizer and high yielding seedlings.

“We will spend a lot more time trying to do a lot more financial inclusion work, focusing extensively on the agricultural sector. Because we believe strongly that food insecurity is actually going to be a major problem, not just for Nigeria, but for the whole world, going into the next five years.”

Parthian Partners serves both buy-side and sell-side wholesale market participants by providing access, price discovery, and liquidity to Fixed Income Markets.

Explaining further, Olusoga said that finding ways to support the agricultural sector is extremely important and worth keeping focus on financially, and also from a strategic perspective.

He said a lot of the grains used in the world today come from Ukraine.

And even if the war in that country stopped tomorrow, it will take a while before people are actually able to feed the nation, because of scarcity and high cost of fertilizer meaning that food will get a lot more expensive.

So food insecurity, Olusoga said, is actually the biggest problem, not just for Nigeria, but for the world at large.

He said there is a need for the firm to do its part in ensuring that the problem is alleviated, stressing that even though the firm cannot do it alone, it will allocate and try to work with different partners to see how the impact on Nigeria can be reduced, while working in the financial space.

"And we are exactly looking at things like quality and standards. So for us, quality and standards are extremely important and on the kind of projects that we would actually be working to finance





“So basically, we’re helping them to actually fund the fertilizers and then when the products are out, we get our money back,” he stated.

He further stated that a decade ago, the Parthian Partners took the first step towards becoming Africa’s dominant market maker. The firm has built a strong reputation for innovation and excellence, cementing its status as a market leader for securities dealing on various financial markets.

“Today, we are not just Nigeria’s foremost interdealer broker, but a leading provider of world-class investment and financial services.

“At Parthian, it is all about service, giving our best, and making a lasting impression on our clients. We stay consistent in our drive to build capacities while delivering excellent service.

While commending capital market regulators for providing responsible oversight, he emphasized, “We are the first Inter-Dealer Broker in Nigeria to issue and successfully redeem a ₦20billion Commercial Paper on the FMDQ Exchange. Our attitude of perfection enables us to help clients achieve their goals, no matter how big.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman, Parthian Partners Mr. Adedotun Sulaiman expressed delight at what Nigerian youths that made up all the staff crew at Parthian Partners are doing.

The renowned and retired management consultant and expert in business and organization strategy added that they have surpassed all expectations in just 10 years.

His words,” to those who chose to ‘japa,’ because just as there are so many problems to be solved, there are also a lot of opportunities to be tapped and so much money to be made in Nigeria.”

He further extolled values of hard work, diligence and excellence which have enabled the staff to strive for success, noting that Parthian still has a lot of potential.

The highlight of the event was recognition of outstanding staff for long and excellent service awards.