Adeleke’s victory is beginning of victory for PDP — BoT chairman

The chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Walid Jibrin has said the recent victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke during the just concluded governorship election in Osun state is the beginning of the party’s victory in the next year general elections in the country.

He made this known in a statement he issued to the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna on Sunday night.

According to the BoT chairman, “Adeleke’s victory at the poll did not come to me as a surprise. I was optimistic about his victory.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP chieftain remarked he had told the governor-elect of winning before the election, saying, “I was there at Osun during the last campaign and the number of people that turned out for the rally was unbelievable and I was so sure that the PDP will win Osun state.

“And this is just the beginning of victory. What has happened in Osun state now is an indication of PDP’s stand in the whole country.

“We as a party have learned our lessons and the Yorubas are beginning to learn their lessons too, by coming out to elect Chief Adeleke. We are rest assured that other states in western Nigeria will be won by the PDP come 2023.

“By the grace of God, all other states in the country will vote for us. So the issue of the APC campaign for a Muslim-Muslim presidency will not work. You can bear me witness that it didn’t work in Osun state, so we should not support this kind of politics.

“Our concern should be based on who is the best candidate for us that can be in charge of the country.”





Senator Jibrin chastised the politics of religion, describing it as the highest level of division among citizens, adding that it is capable of breeding confusion and war on a people that have been existing peacefully.