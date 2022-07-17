Adeleke’s victory, divine validation of his efforts, says Oyinlola

Politics
By Tribune Online

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has sent a message of congratulations to the governor-elect of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

In a statement he released in Okuku on Sunday, Prince Oyinlola described Adeleke’s victory at Saturday’s election as a divine validation of his efforts.

“That you emerged victorious in the poll was, no doubt, a product of God’s favour and people’s love powered by long years of planning and single-minded determination to serve our people as the state’s chief executive.

“As one of your predecessors, I am privileged to know that the task ahead is very enormous and the load very heavy. I, however, pray that God Almighty will help you to successfully discharge the responsibilities put on your shoulders by this mandate of our people,” Oyinlola said.

