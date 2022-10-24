PANDEF sets up committee to help flood victims in Niger Delta

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has set up a committee to cater to flood victims across the Niger Delta.

This is contained in a statement signed by PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, and made available to our correspondent on Monday in Delta State.

He said the flood committee was part of the conclusions reached at the forum’s extraordinary meeting held Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Abuja.

The statement reads thus:

“Given the ravaging flood situation in some states of the Niger Delta and the dire ramifications on our people, PANDEF at its extraordinary meeting on Thursday, 20th October 2022, held in Abuja, constituted a Special Committee to coordinate the Forum’s relief efforts for the flood victims in the Niger Delta.

“The Flood Relief Committee is to be Chaired by the National Woman Leader of PANDEF Dame Betty Igbeyi and has the following as members: Obonganwan Grace Ekong and Engr. Sunday Umoh representing Akwa Ibom State; Chief Douyi Douglas-Naingba and Hon. Vivien Ere representing Bayelsa State; Hon. Bassey Ekefre and Hon. Ani Esin representing Cross River State; Bishop Dr. Jonathan Dike, JP and Chief Mrs. Olivia Agbajoh representing Delta State; Engr. Don Ben, representing Edo State; Engr. Beks Dagogo-Jack, former Technical Assistant on Power to Former President Goodluck Jonathan represents Rivers State.

“Other members include Chief Denzil Amagbe Kentebe (Lagos), Chief Atamuno Atamuno (Lagos), Dr. Emmanuel Akpanobong (Medical), and Barr. Dickson Sofiyegha ( Legal). The Forum’s National Publicity is to serve as Secretary of the Committee.

“The terms of reference of the Flood Relief Committee are to identify the Communities that are most affected by the flood in the Niger Delta States; decide on the form and extent of Relief to be provided; identify charitable sons and daughters of the Niger Delta as well as Corporate organizations within and outside the Region to engage for support and partnership; decide the best approach to employ in the deployment of the Relief effort and ensure the principled, timely, effective and efficient implementation of the Relief effort, amongst others.

“The Committee has three months to conclude its assignment, with effect from the 24th of October 2022.”