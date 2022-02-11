PANDEF flays CNG over remarks against Gov Akeredolu

Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described remarks by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) over a recent statement on the 2023 presidency by the Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as irrational and delusional.

Governor, it will be recalled, said that any political party that fields a northern candidate should not expect the support of the four regions in the 2023 presidential election.

He made the remarks while hosting a delegation of the Power Rotation Movement in Akure.

However, PANDEF, through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ken Robinson, on Friday, wondered how “any sane person refer to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a threat to democracy?”, adding: “Do they need to be apprised of the credentials of Mr Governor?”

He said through the utterances of CNG and their ilks, it was obvious they were more unpatriotic individuals who benefits from the social malaise plaguing the contraption.

“PANDEF, wholly, backs the statement of the Governor, and restates the resolution of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum at its meeting of January 13, 2022, that any political party that fields a northern candidate should not count on the support of the four regions in the 2023 presidential election.

“Why is it difficult for people to accept the truth? It is simply unthinkable that anyone would consider another northern presidency after President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight years.

“Organizations like the so-called Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seem incorrigibly apathetic about the peace, unity and stability of Nigeria.

“They have, by their utterances, presented themselves as assemblages of unpatriotic individuals, who, perhaps, benefit from the inglorious goings-on in the country.

“PANDEF urges these groups to strive to appreciate the true tenets of democracy and stop the hallucination.

“The north should not and cannot retain Nigeria’s presidency beyond 29th May 2023, in the interest of national harmony.

“Defining the just and rightful demands for zoning and power rotation as threats and blackmail is a logical fallacy.

“Nobody is threatening nor attempting to intimidate anyone; the South, and other patriotic Nigerians, who are concerned about the future of Nigeria, are simply insisting that the fundamental principles of fairness, justice and equity must be respected and upheld in the power equation of Nigeria.

“Let’s remind the said Coalition of Northern Groups and their sympathizers that the appropriation of rights by any section of the country must be measured against the rights of the others.

“Undoubtedly, no group or section of Nigeria can arrogate to itself or colonize the presidency of Nigeria,” the apex South-South socio-cultural organisation asserted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…PANDEF flays CNG PANDEF flays CNG

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…PANDEF flays CNG PANDEF flays CNG