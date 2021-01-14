OYSCHST provost suspends students over COVID-19 protocols

The Provost of the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology (OYSCHST), Eleyele, Ibadan, Mr Siji Ganiyu, has warned that any student of the institution who did not observe COVID -19 safety measures would be sent packing.

To enforce the order, two students of the college who were caught without wearing face masks had been suspended by the provost.

Speaking with journalists in his office, Ganiyu said COVID-19 was very real, adding that efforts must be geared towards prevention of its spread within the college premises.

In a press statement signed by the college Public Relations Officer, Mr Sola Samuel Ojewole, the provost expressed concern over people’s non-chalant attitude towards COVID 19 safety protocols.

He said government was doing its best to prevent the spread of the dreadful respiratory disease, calling on people to support and cooperate with Governor Seyi Makinde’s efforts for their safety.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…

[TRENDING] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…