65.8% of obese persons in Enugu metropolis are hypertensive—Study

EXPERTS say that in Enugu metropolis, 65.8 per cent of individuals with obesity have hypertension, most of which were newly detected (55.6 per cent) and therefore want targeted health education to address obesity and hypertension to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease in the community.

In a new study, the researchers looked at the prevalence of hypertension among the obese in Enugu metropolis and found that the prevalence of hypertension ranged from 29.5 per cent in 20–29-year-olds to 85.2 per cent of individuals aged 60 years and above.

According to the researchers, 36.5 per cent were newly detected cases of hypertension and the rate of new cases of hypertension was highest among those within the 40 to 49 year age group and lowest among 20 to 29 year-olds.

They declared, “The prevalence of hypertension averaged 65.8 per cent with a sharp rise after the age of 40 years. The prevalence of hypertension also increased with Body Mass Index (class of obesity) and age (peaking at 40 to 49 years.

“The very high prevalence of hypertension in the cohort supports the already known relationship between hypertension and obesity.

Obesity may induce hypertension through several mechanisms.” This study looked at 301 obese individuals who were 20 years and above from two urban settlements within Enugu metropolis.

Data on weight, height, blood pressure, fasting blood glucose, as well as past medical history were recorded.

A total of 198 (65.8 per cent) individuals were found to have hypertension, most of whom were newly diagnosed 110 (55.6 per cent). It was in the 2020 November online edition of the Nigerian Journal of Clinical Practice.

According to the study, there was a significantly higher rate of hypertension unawareness cutting across different age groups and gender.

They added that about 17.6 per cent of them used tobacco and 77.7 per cent drank alcohol, two factors that are also more likely to be more deleterious in obese individuals with hypertension due to the effect of alcohol on the sympathetic nervous system.

They declared “Obese subjects have a higher risk of hypertension and should be targeted in public health education which can be done using different media and forum. Such targeted approaches will reduce the burden of cardiovascular and other diseases such as heart failure, stroke and diabetes in the community.”

