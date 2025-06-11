OYSACA presents certificates to outgoing NYSC peer educators

The Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA) has presented certificates to 14 outgoing NYSC members trained as peer educators under the NYSC Reproductive Health and HIV/AIDS Prevention Project.

The coordinating director for OYSACA, Dr. Wale Falana, said that the Corp members’ peer education on HIV (C-PET) had supported reducing the spread of the virus in the state by volunteering their time as HIV peer educators in schools.

Falana said that their efforts as agents of change and health promoters would ensure control of the virus in the country and urged them to continue to promote HIV prevention and abstinence from sexual intercourse in their respective states.

He said that the agency will be working more closely with the C-PET members to promote HIV prevention and abstinence from sexual intercourse and assured that challenges identified by the outgoing C-PET members will be addressed to increase the effectiveness of their health promotion activities in the state.

Mrs. Aderonke Abimbola, the NYSC Schedule Officer, HIV/AIDS CDS Group, expressed gratitude to OYSACA for the certificates given to the C-PET members and stated that they would encourage more Corp members to participate in HIV control.

Mr. Oluwaseun Temitope Animasaun, the C-PET President, said that the event was symbolic and a reminder of what CPET members had seen, heard, and valued in the course of being HIV peer educators.

He expressed gratitude to OYSACA for giving C-PET members the opportunity to discuss their struggles and experiences, serving as peer educators in schools throughout the state, as well as for giving its graduating members presents and diplomas.

According to him, “the gesture speaks of the volumes. It shows appreciation, recognition, and encouragement—and it fuels those of us still serving to give even more.”

Both Miss Eniola Ojuko and Mr. Princewill Nnana, former C-PET members who adopted the Methodist Grammar School and Saint Clair Secondary School in Ibadan, said that they had raised awareness among pupils about various sexual and reproductive health issues, such as HIV prevention.

