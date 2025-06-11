DUFUHS VC flags off EQUIP-RESP Africa research project in Ebonyi

The Vice Chancellor of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences(DUFUHS), Ebonyi State, Professor Jesse Uneke, has described respiratory diseases as the cause of acute and chronic morbidity and mortality in Africa.

He then noted that For Equitable Reductions in Morbidity, Mortality from Respiratory Diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) , Pneumonia in children and adults, asthma and lung cancer, said the EQUI-RESP Africa project brought together an interdisciplinary network of researchers and technical experts, Policymakers and others to implement a program of research and Interventions for respiratory diseases over 4years.

Uneke, stated this at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA), during the flag off of the project in the state.

Uneke who is the state lead/principal investigator on improving equity in respiratory disease outcomes using data -driven tools, said respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia in children and adults, asthma, and lung cancer were prevalent in the region.

He also disclosed that Ebonyi and Lagos states were the only states selected for the project in Nigeria as the project is implemented only in five countries including, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, and South Africa with support from the National Institute for Health and care Research (NIHR) United Kingdom and coordinated by the university of Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Uneke observed that there was limited health systems’ capacity for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the respiratory diseases and large inequities in the outcomes of the diseases.

“It is well established that respiratory diseases,such as chronic obstrutive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia in children and adults, asthma, and lung cancer, are all prevalent in Nigeria as in the remaining four target African countries.

“Although these respiratory diseases cause a very large burden of both acute and chronic morbidity, as well as mortality in Nigeria, there is limited health systems’ capacity for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

“Furthermore, there are large inequities in the outcomes of these diseases. They are worst among the poor, who do not have access to affordable and quality healthcare”, he said.

He noted that project will provide some critical equipment for the use in the detection/diagnosis of some respiratory diseases and also provide free treatment to up to 1000 patients across the six target health facilities in Ebonyi State within the four-years duration of the project.

“In this effort, we will harness a large body of work that has already been invested in the development, validation, implementation and training for the use of the tools such as Equitable Impact Sensitive Tool (EQUIST) and the Child Health and Nutrition Research Initiative (CHNRI) method.

“We will also pilot and validate the “Pathways to Survival” (PATHS) tool, a novel tool based on decision science, that identifies key bottlenecks in intervention delivery.

“The goal is to achieve demonstrable and equitable reductions in morbidity and mortality from respiratory diseases through improvements in interventions and policies derived from data-driven tools”, the Vice Chancellor said.

Earlier in her address the Director of the Institute of Child Health AEFUTHA Prof. The CIA Ezeonu, who expressed joy, said the project brought to their hospital has provided a brand-new Spirometer for assessing lung function, a patient monitor for automated reading of blood pressure, pulse and respiratory rate, stadiometer for measuring height and weight and host of other necessary diseases.

“In addition, EQUI-RESP Africa has donated 200 relief inhaled medications and 200 inhaled controller medication for persons who will be diagnosed to have asthma.”

Others who spoke during the event including the Chief Medical Directors of AEFUTHA and DUFUTH Prof Robinson Onoh and Prof. Maryrose Uzoma Agwu and many others .