Reps member solves age-long water crisis in Akwa Ibom LG

Member representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Barr. Ime Okon has provided a solar-powered water source for the people of Afaha Udo Uko in Itu LGA, solving decades of lack of portable drinking water.

The community had struggled with water access, with three children involved in accidents while searching for water, resulting in one death and two injuries.

“Rt. Hon. Ime Okon has just ended our years of sorrow with a Solar Powered Borehole, facilitated by his office.

“For this and more, the people of Afaha Udo Uko have unanimously accepted to support the Lawmaker for a second term in 2027.

Also, to solve accommodation challenges in the school and further boost academic excellence, Okon has commissioned a completely furnished four-classroom block, with toilet facilities at the Presbyterian Primary School, North Itam in Itu LGA.

There was also palpable excitement in Mbak Itam III, Itu LGA, following the commissioning of the 1.5km Joshua Uwah Street, with street lights, facilitated by reps Ime Okon.

The commissioning ceremonies which took place on Wednesday, at different locations in the LGA, were graced by notable sons and daughters of Itu/Ibiono Ibom, Federal Constituency, including the Deputy Speaker, of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. KufreAbasi Edidem, Itu Council Chairman, Hon. Ubong Nkutt, among others.

Speaking during the commissioning, the lawmakers said that the second phase of the road has also been awarded and facilitated even as construction will commence after the rainy season.

According to the reps member who has lived in the area for over 30 years, Joshua Uwah Street serves as a service route to Itu indigenes and residents living and doing business around Ikot Ekpene Road axis where the Ibom Specialist Hospital is situated, as well as the abattoir, the Hausa business area popularly called: ‘Nassarawa’, and the Calabar-Itu axis of the metropolis.

Other life-changing projects delivered by the Reps member to his Itu LGA constituents include a six-classroom block at Technical School, Ayadehe, Oku Iboku, among others.