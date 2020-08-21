Oyo SUBEB threatens to terminate unexecuted contracts awarded 3 years ago

The Executive Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, has said the State Government may terminate all SUBEB contracts awarded by the last administration but were not executed or completed by the contractors three years after they were awarded.

Adeniran also hinted that the Board has resolved sue defaulting contractors handling long overdue SUBEB/UBEC projects, who have either abandoned such projects or have not executed projects commensurable with the funds they have received.

He spoke in Ibadan while fielding questions on a live programme on a privately owned Fresh FM.

Adeniran revealed that some contractors have failed to justify the contracts awarded to them by the past administration in the state, while some of them have abandoned such projects.

He said appointment as SUBEB chairman last year has afforded him the opportunity to uncover how contractors have ripped off the state government with shoddy jobs after collecting the huge sums for contracts.

Adeniran, who is a former Commissioner for Education in the state, said SUBEB would recruit local security guards to secure the infrastructure being put in place in public primary schools by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration and prevent their vandalism.

He disclosed that about 66 public primary schools would be renovated under the UBEC/SUBEB 2019 intervention projects, just as several blocks of classrooms would newly be constructed.

The SUBEB boss said that the four model schools awarded this year have been completed, while the fifth is nearing completion.

“The Education family, which includes the Honourable Commissioner for Education, the Teaching Service Commission, the Oyo SUBEB Chairman and other relevant stakeholders in the state education sector are developing a holistic and comprehensive approach to resolving the problem of inadequate infrastructures in public schools in the state,” he said.

On the forthcoming common entrance examination, he said: “The Board is ready to assist the Ministry of Education in monitoring the common entrance examinations for primary six pupils which are to be conducted by the ministry, while the common entrance examination had to be postponed because of the ongoing WAEC examinations in schools that are already centres for the examinations.”

