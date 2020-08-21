FG donates relief materials to 5,576 IDPs in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development have donated food and non-food items to 5,576 Internally Displaced Persons at Wasa Camp in the Federal Capital Territory in commemoration of its 1st anniversary.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq ably represented by the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary, Grema Ali Alhaji handed over the items to the IDPs.

The items donated include 80 bags of 50kg rice, 25 gallons of 25-litre vegetable oil, 15 bags of 100kg beans, 100 pieces of 6 yards wrapper, and 22 cartons of 3 in 1 milk.

“We came here today to see how you are doing and also reassure you of our commitment to providing you with the humanitarian support you need,” Farouq said.

In her remarks, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons, Senator Basheer Mohammed also donated 5 bundles of blankets as the contribution of the commission to the IDPs to mark the event.

While applauding the Minister, the Camp chairman, Wasa IDP Camp, Mr Jeoffery Bitrus applauded Federal Government’s gesture and unending support which they have been enjoying for a very long time.

While calling on the government to provide employment to the youths including some of the graduates living within the camp, Mr Bitrus expressed optimism that life would have been very difficult for them without the Ministry’s intervention.

On her part, the Woman leader of the IDP camp, Mrs Hafsat Hamman, while thanking the Minister, solicited the Ministry’s support in the provision of a medical facility, personnel and drugs to reduce the rate of maternal mortality in the camp.

