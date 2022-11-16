Oyo NANS declares support for Makinde’s reelection

Students of tertiary institutions under the umbrella of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Joint Campus Committee, Oyo State chapter, on Wednesday, staged a rally at the Governor’s office, Ibadan, where they declared their support for the reelection of Governor Seyi Makinde,

The students led by their chairman, Mr Adeleke Quadri said their support for Makinde is because he has shown to be “a student-friendly governor and had done well in the students’ constituency.”

Adeleke said the students are resolved to go out en masse during the next governorship election in the state to vote for Makinde, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke said: “We are here today to appreciate our governor. We want to let you know that you have done well, most especially in our own constituency.

“And on behalf of all students in Oyo State, we believe to whom much is given, much is expected. We are here to declare that we are prepared to support, endorse and vote for good governance and the re-election of the governor.

“By the special grace of God, come 2023, we will deliver the Omituntun 2.0 mandate. Because the governor has done well, the only thing we can do to appreciate him is to make sure that the Omituntun 2.0 works perfectly in Oyo State.

“So, we are declaring our support for the re-election of the governor.”

The students’ arrival at the governor’s office had been preceded by a walk from the University of Ibadan in commemoration of the 2022 International Students Day.

Addressing the students, afterwards, the state deputy governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, assured that the Makinde administration would continue to collaborate with student bodies in the state.

Lawal said: “On behalf of His Excellency, we extend our appreciation to Oyo State students on the auspicious occasion of International Students’ Day. We appreciate this support and we don’t take it for granted.

“Oyo State government under Governor Makinde has extended to you students all those things that will make you learn in your institutions conveniently and comfortably. I believe this is a kind gesture in respect of that extension of good governance.

“Moving forward, this is your government. Since this administration came into place, it has not portrayed itself as that of ‘a constituted authority’ but a collaborative government. We will continue to collaborate with the student bodies in Oyo State.

“In this respect, there are those things that will be extended to you. The other time you met with the government, he made a promise and that will be fulfilled. I want to assure you that the government will give you Aluta Buses.

“Those of you that will be coming out of schools, we guarantee you maximum support in terms of employment.





“We have also put in place a mechanism that, even if you are not gainfully employed, will cushion through various local governments, which will transit from partial to full employment.”

The Deputy Governor, further, charged the students to safeguard their Permanent Voter Cards and to work assiduously to ensure that the governor is re-elected in 2023.

He added: “Your PVC is your power to support this administration. Therefore, it is our duty to ensure that this government is reinvented in 2023.

“Don’t listen to those who want to ‘jagba,’ as we are running a very decent government that will benefit you and other Oyo State indigenes here. As young people, if you see something, say something.

“And, we can assure you that our administration will continue to look at the interest of the Oyo State students adequately.”

