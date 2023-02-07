By: Wale Akinselure

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Oyo State, Aduragbemi Animasawun-Euba has distributed books and some educational materials to students in Deborah Animasawun College, and TMAS Group of Schools, both in Badeku, Ona Ara Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Animasawun-Euba said the distribution was informed by the need to positively impact and raise sound children that are keen on nation building.

Addressing the students, Animasawun-Euba enjoined them to have deep interest in excelling in their studies to lead impactful and fulfilling lives.

She explained that the donation was not informed by her governorship bid but in continuation of her consistent practice to reach out and help children in various schools especially in rural areas.

Animasawun-Euba said: “Charity begins at home they say, s I have planned to start my visitation right from the village I come from.

“Badeku is my home and my parents have some establishments in this same village, one of which is the Charity School founded by my late Mother, Mrs. Deborah Animasawun, which I have taken over the running of the school since her demise.

“Deborah Animasawun College has been able to help over 200 children since it was founded, free of charge throughout their schooling period in the school, and I am proud to come here today to start the distribution of the free school materials, right from here.”

“I’m not doing this for politics as it as always been a consistent practice for me to reach out and help children in various schools especially in rural areas.”

“Other students from other schools in Oyo State will also benefit from my educational support program”, she concluded.

Before visiting the schools, Aduragbemi paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the village head in Badeku, where she met with the chief and his cabinet members who tabled their request.





They also expressed support for Animasawun-Euba’s political aspiration, because she is a daughter from their village, and daughter of respected parents: Reverend Idowu Animasawun, and late Evangelist Deborah Animasawun.

