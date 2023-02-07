Olayinka Olukoya

Residents of Sapon, Abeokuta, and Ogun State, took to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction over the scarcity of new naira notes and the attendant excruciating pains of the new naira policy and petroleum products.

On Tuesday, 7th February 2023, the protesters were seen chanting protest songs on Aladesanmi, Fajol, and Somorin in the Obantoko area of Abeokuta.

Nigerian Tribune observed that protesters blocked the popular Moore in Asero area of the state, along Abeokuta -Ibadan road, while another protest was witnessed at Panseke area.

The scenarios forced some business owners to lock up their stalls over fear of being attacked by angry residents, who cannot access monies at their various banks.

Our correspondent noticed that there were long queues at various banks in Panseke and Oke-Ilewo axis of the town.

Protesters set fire on unused tyres at Moore junction, thereby obstructing traffic inbound Abeokuta and outbound Ibadan to express their displeasure over the current situation across the country.

However, there were security agents, especially, the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command at the two spots to ensure that there was no break down of law and order.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incidences, and assured members of the public to remain calm and go about their normal businesses.

He said, “We are aware of the protests in some parts of the state. Our men have been mobilised to the areas to ensure the protest is under control.

“We were able to put off the bonfire at Asero junction and we appealed to the protesters to vacate the road for motorists.”





An eye witness report claimed that a bank branch in Sapon was vandalised as the protesters attempt to set it ablaze.