Niger State Government has relocated its Teacher Professional Development Institute at (NSTPDI) Dan- Daudu to the former Women Teachers College Minna as it plans to release N1 billion for the contractors to put up new structures due to Insecurity.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made the disclosure at the Combined Graduation of 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 totaling 513 students held at JLK IIC, Minna, which has impacted the capacity of schools to deliver quality education across the state

Governor Bello said that the institute was established to cater for the professional development of teachers and catch them young for the sustenance of the profession.

He noted that this was coming from the background of the failing infrastructure and poor quality of teaching and learning inherited on the assumption of office in 2015.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu applauded the governor for the foresight to change the narrative in the education sector, adding that the institute has met the expectations of the state, urging for its sustenance of the pace in standard.

She revealed that in the last seven years, they have continued to invest in the education sector for the development of the state, arising from the government roadmap for the sector to develop the transform education in Niger.

Also, the Chairperson and Chief Executive of the Institute, Hajiya Dije Bala noted that the students cut across the 274 wards who were selected on merit and studied free of charge, she described it as real human resource investment and urged beneficiaries to pay back to impact on the society.

It could be recalled that the institute located at Dan – Daudu, Shiroro local government of the state was forced to relocate to Zarumai Secondary school in Minna due to activities of kidnapping, banditry and others to ensure the success of the programme.

