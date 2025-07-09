Oyo govt procures two security surveillance aircraft

The Oyo State Government has purchased two security surveillance aircraft and approved the execution of various developmental projects across the 33 local government areas, at a total cost of ₦134.54 billion.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement issued after the State Executive Council meeting held in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Providing a breakdown of the approvals, Oyelade stated that the government has already procured two aircraft at a cost of ₦7,763,360,000 (Seven billion, seven hundred and sixty-three million, three hundred and sixty thousand naira).

He explained that once the aircraft become fully operational, they will serve as effective support for Amotekun and other security forces in the state, helping to locate and eliminate bandits in their hideouts.

The surveillance aircraft are also expected to help combat illegal mining, kidnapping, and other security threats, particularly in the vast hinterlands of Oyo State.

According to the Commissioner, “The Council noted that although Oyo State enjoys relative peace compared to other states in the federation, the government will not be complacent, as pockets of kidnappings and banditry still exist in parts of the state.”

He revealed that the two light aircraft, DA 42 MNG models, are Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft equipped with sophisticated gadgets capable of identifying targets from both high and low altitudes.

He further noted that the preference for these aircraft over helicopters is due to their lower maintenance cost, availability of spare parts, and compatibility with the Nigerian Air Force fleet, which already includes several of the same model—facilitating synergy.

Oyelade highlighted that Oyo State has the largest landmass in Southern Nigeria, covering 28,454 square kilometres—larger than 10 countries in Africa.

Regarding the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, the Commissioner said Oyo State has the highest personnel strength in the Southwest, with 2,500 staff, 181 vehicles, and 450 motorcycles.

He added that Amotekun operatives in Oyo State are the highest paid in the region, with the lowest-paid officer earning ₦116,000 (One hundred and sixteen thousand naira) monthly.

Other approved projects listed in the statement include the construction of bridges, interchanges, and the clearing of the northeast and southwest segments of the 110 km Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road project—particularly from the Molarere, Odo-Oba, and Abiola Ajimobi Technical University axis—at a cost of ₦83,037,000,000 (Eighty-three billion, thirty-seven million naira).

Additional approvals include asphaltic improvements of the Secretariat Road, Trans Amusement–UI–Sango Road, and the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Road, at a cost of ₦36,346,000,000 (Thirty-six billion, three hundred and forty-six million naira).

The list also includes the reconstruction of the Mobil–Oluyole Industrial Estate road network valued at ₦6,801,000,000 (Six billion, eight hundred and one million naira), the commencement of direct intervention in the operations and maintenance of the Light-Up Oyo Solar Project at ₦595,000,000 (Five hundred and ninety-five million naira), and a monthly payment of ₦190,000,000 (One hundred and ninety million naira) for its ongoing maintenance.

The Council assured that 72 km of the Circular Road would be completed by the end of the current administration’s tenure in 2027.

