Chevron commits over $1bn to Nigerian content

Chevron Nigeria Limited has restated its commitment to Nigerian Content development, disclosing that it provides employment and contract opportunities valued at over $1 billion annually, while contributing to sustainable community development in its areas of operation.

This was made known by the company’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Mr. Olusoga Oduselu, during the opening session of a one-day media training workshop in Abuja, themed: ‘Harnessing Artificial Intelligence in Journalism.’ The event, which attracted over 70 journalists from across the country, was organized by the NNPCL-Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture.

Represented by Mr. Victor Anyaegbudike, Oduselu emphasized Chevron’s longstanding commitment to investing in people, noting that the company’s success is closely tied to the prosperity of the communities where it operates.

“Chevron Nigeria supports Nigerian Content development by providing employment and contract opportunities across our projects, averaging over $1 billion annually,” Oduselu said. “Beyond that, we have made significant contributions through our Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) model, under which we’ve disbursed billions of naira to Regional Development Committees to execute hundreds of projects in our host communities.”

According to him, Chevron pioneered the GMoU in 2005 as a participatory framework for sustainable development and community engagement. He added that the company has now transitioned to the Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) in compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act (2021), while continuing its support for local economic empowerment through initiatives like the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND).

Highlighting Chevron’s environmental strides, Oduselu revealed that the company has reduced routine gas flaring by over 97% in the last decade through investments in associated gas gathering and processing, making Chevron one of the top contributors of high-quality domestic gas in Nigeria.

“Our purpose is to develop affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy that enables human progress. We believe energy is essential to modern life and delivering that energy comes with great responsibility,” he stated.

In her remarks, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, urged media professionals to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) as a transformative tool for enhancing journalistic performance, accuracy, and accountability.

“AI is revolutionizing how we gather, verify, and deliver news,” Ike said. “From detecting misinformation to streamlining transcription and improving content personalization, AI allows journalists to work more efficiently and connect more meaningfully with their audiences.”

She praised Chevron for organizing what she described as a “vital training initiative,” calling it a significant step in equipping Nigerian journalists with the tools to thrive in the digital era.

“Let us boldly embrace innovation while upholding the integrity that sustains public trust. With AI, we can tell impactful stories faster and more accurately,” she urged.

Speaking on “Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Journalism in Nigeria,” Mrs. Busola Ajibola, Deputy Director at the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, warned that journalists who fail to adapt to emerging technologies risk professional redundancy.

“AI is not a threat; it is a tool. Journalists must proactively upgrade their skills to stay relevant in today’s fast-evolving media landscape,” she said.

Addressing the topic “Freedom of Information and Media Accountability,” the Director of the International Institute of Journalism, Dr. Emman Usman Shehu—represented by veteran journalist Dr. Simon Musa Reef—encouraged journalists to utilize the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) as a tool for demanding transparency from both public and private institutions.

Dr. Shehu noted that a landmark Supreme Court ruling in April 2025 affirmed the applicability of the FOIA to all tiers of government, including state institutions—an important step toward reinforcing accountability in governance.

However, he cited obstacles such as low public awareness, misuse of the Official Secrets Act, bureaucratic delays, and intimidation of journalists as persistent barriers to effective implementation.

In another session, human rights advocate and media professional Dr. Lemmy Ughegbe spoke on “Mental Health of Journalists in the Era of Social Media,” cautioning that while digital platforms offer vast opportunities, they also contribute to stress and mental health challenges among journalists.

“Social media is both a tool and a threat. Journalists must learn to manage their digital engagement responsibly while prioritizing their mental well-being,” Ughegbe advised.

The training concluded with a call for synergy between industry and media stakeholders to foster innovation, professionalism, and public trust in journalism, especially in the age of artificial intelligence.