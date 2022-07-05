Oyo APC lawmaker defects to Accord Party

All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker representing Irepo/Oorelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Hon. Olumide Ojerinde, along with thousands of his supporters has dumped the APC for the Accord Party.

The Oyo State federal lawmaker said the move was to serve his people better and enable him to pursue his political interest.

This is just as the Accord Party has picked Hon. Ojerinde as the party standard-bearer during its primary elections that was monitored and recorded by INEC officials from the three local government areas.

Speaking with journalists in Igboho, Ojerinde said, “My decision to leave APC is anchored on the continuing multifaceted crisis that has bedevilled the APC, especially at the state and local government levels which has created not only credibility problems, but has undermined party discipline, cohesion and focus as exhibited during the last APC primaries in my federal constituency.”

Ojerinde, who said the situation in the APC at the state level had not helped matters, added that the situation was depicted by a lack of political focus, credibility and poor leadership.

“In exercise of my constitutional right of freedom of association under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and pursuant to the provision contained in Section 68(g) of the said Constitution, I and my supporters from across the three local government areas have decided to transfer our membership of the APC to the Accord Party, with all the rights and duties accruing thereto.

Hon. Olumide urged people to get their PVCs to be able to vote for the candidates of their choice at the 2023 general elections. He was embraced by supporters, well-wishers and members of the Accord Party across the federal constituency.





He, therefore, appreciated the members of the Accord Party for the opportunity given to him to represent his constituency in National Assembly and he promised not to disappoint them. In attendance at the event were INEC officials from the three Local government areas, security agencies, party stakeholders, the three local government party Chairmen, Executive from the State, and party members, among others.

