Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with caution, Baruwa charges drivers

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mr Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, has advised drivers, especially commercial drivers plying interstate routes, to drive with caution during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to avoid road accidents.

He counselled drivers to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey.

He said, “Sometimes, accidents occur as a result of the failure of drivers to take good care of their vehicles. So, it is important that drivers ensure that their vehicles are in top condition before going on any trip to avoid accidents. It is of great importance to make sure that extra tyre is available, while brakes and light must be in good conditions.”

Baruwa charged drivers to try as much as possible to avoid night trips, as the security situation in the country does not encourage night travel.

“I will advise my people to avoid travelling at night to avoid any unpleasant situation that can happen at night. Drivers should make sure they have enough sleep and rest to avoid fatigue,” he said.

He also stressed that drivers should make sure that their vehicle papers are complete and up-to-date to avoid any form of confrontation with law enforcement agents on the road.

He said, “Make sure your vehicle’s papers, like insurance, vehicle licenses, roadworthy manifest and other relevant documents are up-to-date to avoid embarrassment from the police, VIO and other law enforcement agents.”

The NURTW president also advised drivers to avoid overloading, over-speeding and any other vice that can cause road accidents.

