Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday, inaugurated the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, noting that the state has the needed potential to be the hub of economic and agricultural activities in the country.

The governor also lamented the state’s low economic, industrial activities and the high unemployment rate, saying his administration was determined to change the narratives.

Other members of the team are, Fisayo Ogoji, Eyitope Ajayi, Ayo Abina, Tope Adebayo, Dr. Olugbenga Oyewole, Ms Folakemi Fatogbe.

The governor disclosed that they will be joined by four of the state Executive Council Members as internal members, which include, Akin Oyebode, Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development; Niyi Adebayo, Special Adviser on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management; Mrs. Tayo Adeola, Special Adviser on Investment, Trade and Industry; Ebenezer Boluwade, Special Adviser, Agriculture and Food Security.

He maintained that during his campaign, he promised the people to create wealth and spread prosperity which will make the state a good place to live, work and do business in a conducive and favorable environment by the year 2050.

He added that his government believed in the capacities and competence of the economic team who he said are seasoned and accomplished technocrats, “ to give our State a new economic direction that will catalyze inclusive growth and development, “ in line with the administration’s six-point agenda.

According to him, “ In addition to the great work that other government officials are doing and will be doing as members of executive and critical functionaries of government, the EMT will generally serve as our economic think-tank, war-room strategists and policy soundboard for our Government.

“The team will therefore be a sort of strategic economic intelligence system that will help in generating useful policy initiatives, evaluate policy performance and give advice on policy and programme direction generally.

“We are determined to ensure that Ekiti maintains its pride of place as the frontline state in human development indices in Nigeria; we want to sustainably retain our ‘trophy’ as the state with the least out-of-school children, lowest maternal and child mortality high literacy level, one of the most peaceful states, highest life expectancy index, a leading state in gender equality and mainstreaming in Nigeria, among other indices of progress and development.

“I must also state that we are however uncomfortable with our low industrial profile, low economic activities and high unemployment rate. We want to be the fastest-growing state in Nigeria in terms of industries, agriculture, knowledge-based economy, innovation, creativity, export and tourism.

“To start with, we want to be the agro-cargo aviation hub of the southwest and the bastion of the agro-allied industrial complex of Nigeria.”

Responding, the chairman of EMT, Senator Adetunmbi commended the governor for considering them to work and serve the state, assuring him that the team would be committed to their assignment in the best interest of the state.

