Owo Attack: Atiku donates N10m to victims

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, donated N10m to the victims of gunmen’s attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where about 40 worshippers were killed.

Atiku who announced the donation during his visit to Owo to commiserate with the victims of the attack condemned the killings of the innocent worshipers during Church Service.

Atiku, who was represented by the PDP governorship candidate in the last gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, described the attack as barbaric, saying the present security situation in the country cannot be left alone for security agencies but said the community needs more vigilance, and security consciousness.

According to him, the issue of insecurity is not about politics, saying every citizen must stand up to arrest the situation and make Nigeria a better place to live again.

He said, “I am here on behalf of my party, National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the candidate of our party in the forthcoming presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the entire PDP members in Ondo State.

“Atiku Abubakar has directed that a sum of N10 million should be released for the treatment of the victims immediately.

“We are here to condole with you on the terror attack on the terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owa-Iuwa Street, Owo. We pray that such a thing does not happen in our land again

“We can not continue like this. This is a call to duty for everyone one of us to be more vigilant, and conscious and must be ready to protect ourselves.

“This is not about politics. We must stand with people who will ensure that we are out of this situation we find ourselves in this country.”





While speaking, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, appreciated the PDP presidential candidate for the donation and said, “when the incident happened, you sent a message and the message was soothing and it was balm to us.

“Owo is a land of peace and we are accommodating. Nobody has ever conquered us and nobody will conquer us. We already taking steps to ensure that act does not happen again.

“Eyitayo Jegede, you are a leader, calm, knowledgeable. You are a leader and you will continue to be a leader.”

