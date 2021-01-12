Our university is safe for reopening, FUNAAB VC faults ASUU claims

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Professor Felix Salako, said the institution is safe for reopening for academic activities, despite the spike in the Coronavirus pandemic.

He gave the hint while addressing journalists on Tuesday, that the institution had put in place all the stipulated COVID-19 protocols, ahead of the resumption of students on the 18th of January.

Salako, flanked by other principal staff members of the ivory tower, explained that the Senate Committee of the school had at an exhaustive meeting held last week, ratified that academic activities should be conducted virtually and physically for the students.

The VC who was apparently reacting to a statement credited to the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), FUNAAB branch, Dr Adebayo Oni, that the school is not prepared for reopening, enumerated various steps taken to far by the management to ensure students and staff safety as regards the pandemic.

Salako noted that the institution had been decontaminated for more than ten times since the outbreak of the virus in the country, last year.

He also noted that students hostels were also fumigated against rats, cockroaches and other reptiles.

The ASUU chairman was quoted to have said that FUNAAB was not ready to cope with COVID-19 challenges.

To counter ASUU claims, Professor Salako, submitted that the university is ready to receive students for both online and physical lectures by ensuring that students adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

He added that the management had been producing its own hand sanitisers as well as the procurement of hand-washing basins and soaps needed to keep the students and members of staff safe from contracting the virus.

The VC who conducted newsmen on a tour for inspection of completed and rehabilitated buildings that have been equipped with latest technological gadgets to aid virtual teaching and learning insisted that the institution is more than ready to commence academic activities.

Salako added that the buildings also have equipped laboratories, auditoriums, lecture theatres, classrooms with each being 50-seated, 100-seated, 200-seated capacity as well as newly constructed and renovated administrative offices and hostels.

The VC also added that about 150 solar panels had been installed in some of the buildings to provide alternative sources of electricity and aid the planned hybrid system of academic activities.

“The university is ready to receive students both online and physically and we are going to ensure that all the students adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

“One thing that this administration is known for is that we are not just building, we are equipping. We are committed and responsible to ensure that things work in the school despite the threat posed by COVID-19,” the VC affirmed.

He lamented that students are tired of staying at home, promising that the management would do everything possible to cover the academic gap caused by the closure of the campus.

The university’s Student Union Government (SUG) President, Michael Oloyede, passed a vote of confidence on the Prof Salako-led management for its pro-activeness at ensuring the safe return of students.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

