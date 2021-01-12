Though the Federal Ministry of Education has expressed fears that schools may not reopen soon due to the increasing wave of the COVID-19 infection in the country, Bauchi State Government has insisted that all its schools must resume on Monday, January 18, 2021.

State Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde, said that the schools would go on to reopen irrespective of any review made by the Federal Government.

The Commissioner who was reacting to the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, over the statement he made on Monday at the Presidential Task Force briefing that the Federal Government was reviewing the Monday, January 18 school resumption.

According to a statement by the Commissioner made available to Journalists, on Tuesday, he said that the reason the state is insisting is that, “To date, not a single case of COVID-19 infection is reported in our schools.”

“Therefore, regardless of any review that may take place in some quarters, Bauchi State Ministry of Education is determined to reopen schools in the state on January 18th, unfailingly, as earlier decided by the State Executive Council,” the Commissioner added.

Aliyu Tilde added that “The 2020/2021 school calendar starts that day. Unless we stand resolute on our school plan for the year, the session will be mutilated by fear of COVID-19,” Tilde said.

He promised that the state would avoid COVID-19 by using its familiar protocol of face masks, social distance, sanitation and testing in schools “as it is elsewhere—not with further closures—except under a resoundingly imminent emergency.”

The Commissioner then urged parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders to prepare for the year’s academic session.

