Our micro-credit scheme, empowerment programmes in Owu yielding results ― Olowu

The Olowu of Kuta, in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Makama Oyelude, over the weekend, said micro-credit and empowerment programmes implemented in conjunction with his wife, have started yielding positive results in his community.

Oba Oyelude, who celebrated his 10th years anniversary on the throne contended that the critical need to checkmate poverty and ensure self-reliance among his subjects prompted the introduction of the socio-economic programmes.

In a statement issued by his media office, which was forwarded to Tribune Online, the monarch appreciated God and the people for their support, saying the reward of hard work is more work.

While reflecting on a decade on the throne of his ancestors, Oba Oyelude recalled that he had enjoyed tremendous goodwill from the people.

The statement read: “We are grateful to God for these modest achievements through micro-credit scheme and other empowerment programmes spearheaded by my beautiful queen, which are bearing encouraging impacts on my people.

“This year’s anniversary was low key to reflect the mood of the nation and pray that God will heal Nigeria and restore sanity in our security and economic sectors, which are two most viable indexes for growth.

“I am particularly grateful to Governor Gboyega Oyetola and former Chief of Army Staff and current Nigeria High Commissioner to the Republic of Benin, Ambassador T.Y Buratai, for the construction of the Kuta-Ede bridge which has been left unattended for more than 100 years and one of the best in the country.”

“We also want to use this occasion to thank all well-meaning individuals across the country, who have contributed to the development of my kingdom and people, may God be with you all. Ten years ago, we made a covenant with our people and God. Looking back, we have indeed covered a legacy milestone,” the statement concluded.

