Sanwo-Olu’s wife tasks women on nation-building

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerian women to assume a rightful position in nation-building, describing them as pillars in the home and community and as such possessed greater influence in achieving the set-goal.

Dr Sanwo-Olu made the call while speaking at the maiden empowerment summit themed: “Women, Critical Catalysts for Development,” organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, which took place at NUT Pavillion, Alausa Ikeja.

Addressing the participants at the summit, training and empowerment programme, the governor’s wife represented by Mrs Anike Adekanye, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of Education District 2, Maryland, Lagos said the time had come for women to leave their comfort zones and take their rightful position in the country’s leadership mechanism.

The First Lady, while noting that women were pillars in the society and as such possessed greater influence in nation building, urging them to synergise and deploy their strength to be part of the governance of the nation.

She further urged the participants to vote for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for another fruitful term in office, come 2023, assuring that it would be another opportunity to elevate the status of women in the quest for their inclusion in nation-building.

Lagos State Women Director of APC Professionals Council, Hon Bola Badmus Olujobi, in her opening remark, said the event sought to equip women with the needed knowledge and skills in order to make them viable in the labour market as well as deepening their entrepreneurial skills to become employers of labour.

Olujobi, who also doubles as Lagos State APC Deputy Women Leader, said women were great assets to the country and must be put into full economic use to reduce poverty and hunger, noting that such situation would raise standards of living.

She applauded the women wing of the Council under the leadership of Ronke Soyombo, a Special Adviser on Education to the Ogun State Government, who is the coordinator, for being at the forefront in initiating policies that would empower women for greater exploits.

Earlier, the National Director General of the Council, Hon Seyi Bamigbade, congratulated the women wing for the successful summit, assuring that the leadership would continue to galvanise support for the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.





According to him, such programmes and others are eloquent testimonies to how much the APC government is committed towards the enhancement of the welfare of women.

