Our farmers need help

THE level of farmers’ output in Nigeria are concerning, and this is because of security issues that prevent the majority of farmers from going to the field. This has the unfortunate side effect of driving up the price of food. The government should intensify efforts to ensure that farmers produce at the appropriate time and value, given that there are several food systems for consumption by people, livestock, poultry, fish, and other animals, particularly those that place a priority on nutrient-dense goods and value chains. Nigeria’s food losses are a major concern. It has been observed that there are many different agricultural products available during the harvesting seasons. A focus on nutrient-dense products throughout the supply chain in target nations is needed in order to prevent food loss and waste as a result of the scarcity that currently exists. Better procedures for processing, distribution, and storage are needed, and recycling efforts should also be prioritised. Waste from the livestock can be converted into feeds through enhanced services, private sector engagement, and investment, especially within nutrient rich-value chains, and to improve the food systems. Other innovations promote value addition, nutrient dense agricultural products and prevent food loss or waste.

Processes that extend the shelf-life of perishable and nutrient dense agriculture products: The establishment of various agro-processing facilities that will increase food safety, decrease microbial contamination, and provide more options for farmer groups and smallholder farming households to earn additional revenue (e.g., value addition, washing, grading, and packaging). Technology that raises sanitary and phytosanitary food safety requirements is included.

Flood is an overflowing of a large amount of water beyond its normal limits, especially over what is normally dry land. A flood happens when water from a river, lake, or ocean overflows onto the land around it . Too much rain or melting snow are the main causes of floods . Sometimes the soil in the ground can make a flood worse. This is because when rain falls, the soil usually soaks it up like a sponge. Many life and property where lost and most of the agricultural land are also on the receiving end of this problems, while the farmers cannot cultivate. It causes food inflation and this is very worrisome. There is an urgent need for the government to provide palliatives for citizens to ease hardship and suffering in the land.

The agricultural market system refers to the system through which agricultural products reach our tables. Agricultural marketing is a mechanism through which goods reach different places depending on marketplaces. Due to the ongoing challenges facing agricultural production, there is a need for serious lead concern on agricultural commodities, which is said to be a matter of life and death The cries of the peasant farmers are unheard. Due to their importance in the supply of agricultural commodities, the issue of peasant farmers is becoming worrisome.

Knowing the present weather will be helpful, and so will continuing to plant. Some farmers are unaware of the ways in which rainfall patterns vary. Rainfall is also intended to be a life-benefit, but many farmers are unprepared to take use of it. Additionally, planting is supposed to continue, but many farmers have no idea what to do. Numerous concerns, including insecurity which prevents farmers from farming, are among the many agricultural life obstacles confronting farming communities. As a result, there is a negative correlation between productivity and the prices of all agricultural commodities. Farmers are currently facing numerous production-related obstacles, and they must have a reason to think that they will overcome them. This is a major issue right now.

Oke writes in from FCT, Abuja.

