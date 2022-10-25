Our farmers need help

Opinions
By Michael .A. Oke
farmers nation sugar Lawal honours Independence kings heroes fats oils Nigeria tool ASUU woman Bribery Ayanlaja Offa Akuskura Doctrine of necessity Impeachment, penalty for failure and incompetence, University education: Mauritius, every birthday is a landmark, Proposed ban Women and the logic, Women and the logic, Lagos HIV, Criminal justice system, Criminal justice system and overshoot of prison capacity , Lagos and improved access to housing, Ogunbiyi candidates drug abuse Spanish Tinubu IPOB The era of lame ducks is here, English reports ASUU The global coalition against ISIS, conflict parents Children’s empowerment Dangers of APC’s consensus , 2023 and the demonisation of zoning, FIRS Blasphemy Of 2023 polls, Spiritual values and Nigeria politics, 2023: Ogun governorship and vote for continuity, Nigeria Adetona smoking Zoning and its ugly, On challenges of education sector, democracy Joe Makoju: The saint goes home, OGUN 2023: Restructuring and Nigeria, Still on Dr Chinelo’s gruesome death, Votes belong to political parties, Breaking biases women face, Service Why Nigerian youths earnestly yearn for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, goals UNSC ASUU’s incessant, ASUU’s incessant fruitless strikes, Spain Nigerian women and national security , Danger of ignoring the minority, Census Soft drinks tax: One tax Africa primaries understanding and interfaith dialogue , How private schools destroy education, cacophonous major challenge to control HIV, justice gas Men leadership Let the youth place reason above emotion, Bureaucracy of NASS: Reality Nigeria and Delta, On Nigerian soldiers, health Instagram and mental health, power girls Lagos and impetus Buhari should arrest Malady, Marwa: A birthday tribute to an enigma, Averting the use, Afghanistan before the service year runs, Six days with Kumuyi, farmers-herders Domestic violence conference Developing grassroots Nigerian system has been ‘hushpuppied’, New Ekiti LCDAs, Otoge: Modest theory, conflicting practicum, Women Abortion, Insecurity and peaceful co-existence, agency Alakija labour women GSM inequality economy ECOWAS data to understand customers better, corruption water Impact of JUSUN’s strike on criminal justice dispensation, banks When silence, restructuring accidents insecurity bleeding federalism Nigeria tukur water Giving blanket amnesty to ‘bandits’ partisan politics, Nigerians, Ayoade makinde Marwa MSMEs not yet equal with the West Neera Tanden Nigeria’s dead primary health Of NASS clerk Why government should support celebrating a bridge builder at 56 accident Are we really citizens The face of anti-Fulani imperialism Igbohoism government To reform or not to reform government agencies Nigeria’s democrats and republicans, call for fiscal wisdom, not austerity

THE level of farmers’ output in Nigeria are concerning, and this is because of security issues that prevent the majority of farmers from going to the field. This has the unfortunate side effect of driving up the price of food. The government should intensify efforts to ensure that farmers produce at the appropriate time and value, given that there are several food systems for consumption by people, livestock, poultry, fish, and other animals, particularly those that place a priority on nutrient-dense goods and value chains. Nigeria’s food losses are a major concern. It has been observed that there are many different agricultural products available during the harvesting seasons. A focus on nutrient-dense products throughout the supply chain in target nations is needed in order to prevent food loss and waste as a result of the scarcity that currently exists. Better procedures for processing, distribution, and storage are needed, and recycling efforts should also be prioritised. Waste  from  the  livestock can be converted into feeds through enhanced services, private sector engagement, and investment, especially within nutrient rich-value chains, and  to improve the food systems. Other innovations promote value addition, nutrient dense agricultural products and prevent food loss or waste.

Processes that extend the shelf-life of perishable and nutrient dense agriculture products: The establishment of various agro-processing facilities that will increase food safety, decrease microbial contamination, and provide more options for farmer groups and smallholder farming households to earn additional revenue (e.g., value addition, washing, grading, and packaging). Technology that raises sanitary and phytosanitary food safety requirements is included.

Flood is an overflowing  of a large amount of water beyond its normal limits, especially over what is normally dry land. A flood happens when water from a river, lake, or ocean overflows onto the land around it . Too much rain or melting snow are the main causes of floods . Sometimes the soil in the ground can make a flood worse. This is because when rain falls, the soil usually soaks it up like a sponge.  Many  life and property where lost  and most  of the agricultural land  are also on  the receiving  end of this problems, while the farmers cannot cultivate. It causes    food inflation and this is very worrisome.  There is an urgent  need for the government  to provide palliatives for citizens to ease hardship and suffering in the land.

The agricultural market system refers to the system through which agricultural products reach our tables. Agricultural marketing is a mechanism through which goods reach different places depending on marketplaces. Due to the ongoing challenges facing agricultural production, there is a need for serious lead concern on agricultural commodities, which is said to be a matter of life and death The cries of the peasant farmers are unheard. Due to their importance in the supply of agricultural commodities, the issue of peasant farmers is becoming worrisome.

Knowing the present weather will be helpful, and so will continuing to plant. Some farmers are unaware of the ways in which rainfall patterns vary. Rainfall is also intended to be a life-benefit, but many farmers are unprepared to take use of it. Additionally, planting is supposed to continue, but many farmers have no idea what to do.  Numerous concerns, including insecurity which prevents farmers from farming, are among the many agricultural life obstacles confronting farming communities. As a result, there is a negative correlation between productivity and the prices of all agricultural commodities. Farmers are currently facing numerous production-related obstacles, and they must have a reason to think that they will overcome them. This is a major issue right now.

  • Oke writes in from FCT, Abuja.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Opinions

At 62, what is Nigeria up to?

Opinions

The teacher who cannot read

Opinions

The rot in Nigeria’s education system

Opinions

The Alabahun story and the sorrows of a nation

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More