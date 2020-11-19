Our abundantly expensive fuel

It is paradoxical that a child of a popular tailor is made to walk naked in the market square. Obviously, one whose parents hunt is dining without meat, just because those meats are to be sold out. Also, it is heartbreaking to hear that an abundantly rich man couldn’t shoulder his domestic responsibilities. More often, Nigerians have been over-killed when it comes to oil prices successive governments have promised more than it acted to make the essential commodity available at an affordable price. This has also been a point of failure. Nigerians leaders are judged based on their performance in the oil sector. In recent years, scarcity has almost killed the country’s cash-cow.

Recently, a newspaper report stated that “Petrol to sell at N172.17 as FG increases fuel price fifth time in five months.” I have earlier written an article titled “Minister Buhari and challenge of fuel pricing” which generated reactions when fuel price was increased to N165. I stated that it’s oblivious that our nation lacks sympathy for the pauperised multitude. This is not to attribute the aforementioned to the country as a nation but, rather to the poor leadership by callous leaders we produced over the last few years.

At this crucial time when we are in a peculiar situation where many challenges handcuff the citizenry and the poor cannot be poor in peace, when the carcasses of the younger generation haven’t been properly laid to rest, it is sad that the government is inflicting avoidable injuries on the poor masses. The saddest part of it all is that this is the government that the poor Nigerians have had so much faith in.

Overnight, the petrol pump price was to be sold at N172.17, this is unacceptable. I wonder what the future of Nigeria stands to look like. Though, the government has performed credibly in the agriculture sector. Yet the issue of insecurity especially in Northern Nigeria, education (ASUU strike) and the recent #EndSARS protests in the Southern states badly hit the youths. Many blamed these on the government’s negligence to respond appropriately.

It is time for the so called representatives to play their roles in ensuring that the people edge out of this mess of cluelessness and stop suffering from the government which it is meant to protect. Nigeria has many resources in abundance; we must not allow visionless leaders to plunge the nation into unrecoverable debts. Our future must not be mortgaged.

Usman Abdullahi Koli,

Bauchi.

