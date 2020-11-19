Need to stop child labour in Oyo state

The first lady of Oyo state, Mrs Tamunomini Makinde should start a campaign against parents who are using their children for labour and depriving them of the right to education. It is a common feature to see children of different ages hawking on the streets when they should be in school.

Their parents are aware that education is free in Oyo state yet, they bluntly refuse to enroll their children in school. Some girls have been raped while others have been impregnated. Mrs Makinde should use her good offices to protect the future of these female children by taking steps to stop child labour. No pupil should be seen on the road during school hours.

Any child found on the streets during school hours should be arrested and her parents charged to court to face criminal prosecution. This is the time to save the future of our children who are always on the streets to satisfy their parents.

Jimoh Mumin Esq.,

Ibadan.

