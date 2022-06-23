Otarigho, the courageous driver

Editorial
By Tribune Online
Nigeria’s basketball ban, States and UBEC’s unutilised, The collapsing Lagos, Worsening malaria scourge, Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

WHAT would have been a major fire disaster was averted in  Agbarho community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State recently when the driver of a petrol tanker, Ejiro Otarigho, drove his burning vehicle to a riverside before it was engulfed in flames. According to eyewitnesses, the driver drove almost five hundred metres with the burning tanker before jumping out of it. Ejiro had just offloaded some of the contents of the tanker and was heading towards another point when tragedy struck. Leaving nothing to chance, he told his assistant to get off the vehicle, then sped away amidst panic by onlookers. He said: “There was just one thought on my mind and that was to plunge the burning tanker into a river nearby. My assistant was the one who alerted me to the fact that our tanker was on fire. It was a scary ball of fire. My intention was to drive into the river. When I got there, the steering got stuck and I couldn’t control the vehicle any further. If I drove straight ahead, the truck might fall and that could cause another problem. So, I just had to park in the open space.” The tanker was destroyed, but lives had been saved and properties preserved.

Following his act of bravery, members of the Red Chamber resolved to “invite Mr. Ejiro Otarigho to the Chamber of the Senate for public commendation by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad  Lawan, and to recommend Mr. Ejiro Otarigho to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR…for a befitting National Honour as Mr. President may deem fit for his extraordinary act of bravery, courage and skill that prevented the loss of human lives and property on a massive scale.” This was a sequel to a  motion by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, which was co-sponsored by Senator James Manager and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. On its part, the Delta State government gave Otarigho N2 million, a letter of commendation and a plaque. This, the government said, was in recognition of “his bravery and heroism in averting a major disaster that could have resulted in the death of many in the area.”

To be sure, the honours bestowed on Mr. Otarigho so far have been well deserved. It takes great courage to drive a burning tanker away from a densely populated community and struggle to plunge it into a river in order to save lives and properties. With his quick thinking, apparent love for the community and an unusual willingness to risk his life for a good cause, Otarigho took a heroic step which will linger in people’s memory for a great while. Witnesses recorded the episode from the point of combustion to Agbarho river where Otarigho finally stopped the tanker and jumped out, abandoning it to burn. Truly, not all heroes wear capes.

We salute Mr. Otarigho for his bravery and salute the Senate for its  proposed commendation. We also commend the Delta State government for rewarding the ennobling act. In the same vein, we hope that his wish for a replacement truck will be fulfilled. We note, however, that the constant truck fires that cost the country so much damage would hardly happen if fuel were moved by rail and through dedicated routes. It cannot be a thing of joy that every time, Nigerians are being exposed to danger via fuel trucks. The fact is widely known that most Nigerian roads are in a deplorable state. This, coupled with the fact that many of the drivers of articulated vehicles, including fuel tankers, behave as if they are under the influence of drugs, makes tanker fires a real possibility any time. That being the case, it is apposite to ask when the government plans to stop tanker fires on Nigerian roads. Fuel is safely conveyed in other countries of the world and there’s no reason why Nigeria cannot learn from them. If anything, the government should do everything it can to prevent the regular tanker fires that take place on Otedola bridge, Lagos. Only last month, a vehicle laden with 45,000 litres of petrol tumbled on the bridge, causing multiple vehicular collisions. Nigerians will never forget the massive fire that broke out on the bridge on June 28, 2018, during which nine persons were killed and a total of 54 vehicles burnt.

It is true that the government has had to contend with burst fuel pipelines for long, but that is no reason to continue the current practice of conveying fuel from, say, Lagos to Minna, in tankers. Conveying fuel through tankers from city to city is infinitely dangerous. It is not all the time that the country is going to have an Otarigho driving a burning tanker away from danger. There may be no river next time, even if there is yet another courageous driver.

Nonetheless we salute Mr. Otarigho’s altruism. He was so intent on saving lives and he did. He is a hero. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

 

 

 

 

You might also like
Editorial

Nigeria’s basketball ban

Editorial

Rwanda’s jailing of Chinese oppressors

Editorial

World Bank’s 2022 projection on poverty in Nigeria

Editorial

The Burna Boy shooting incident

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More