Obtain your PVCs and vote, NACOMYO charges Muslims

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has called on all Muslims of voting age to obtain their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and vote for candidates of their choice in the 2023 elections.

NACOMYO made this call at a press conference addressed by its Lagos State coordinator, Alhaji Isiaka Salami, at the organisation’s office inside the multipurpose hall of the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja.

“We humbly remind Muslims that as stakeholders in political happenings in Lagos State, it is the civic duty of all Muslims of 18 years and above to obtain their permanent voter’s cards in order to be eligible to vote at the coming elections,” the organisation said.

It also reiterated the need for the emergence of a Muslim governor in the state in 2027, noting that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led the clamour for a Christian governor in 2012, leading to emergence of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The body also called for increased allocation to education in the state’s budget, saying the present trend where only about 11 percent of the budget was allocated to education fell short of the United Nations’ benchmark of 25 percent.

NACOMYO, while commending the state government for banning the operation of commercial motorcycles in some areas, implored the government to address the social fallout of the ban by evolving welfare programmes for the displaced riders.

“The implementation of the ban should not be politicised or used to create the impression that the government has created an elitist class of local governments with the six among the local governments in the state,” the body said while calling for the rehabilitation of roads so that motorists can reach all parts of the state.”

The body expressed commitment to partnering with the state government and called for the inclusion of its members in appointments into bodies such as the pilgrims welfare board in order to give Muslim youths a sense of belonging.