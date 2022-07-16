OsunDecides2022: APP gubernatorial candidate charges security agents to disallow his party’s polling agents

The governorship candidate of Action Peoples Party (APP), Adeolu Adebayo on Saturday accused all his

Party’s agents at the polling units of compromise and charged security agents across the state to disallow them at the polling units.

Adebayo who described his agents as untruthful, said, “My party’s agents across the state have been compromised and hijacked by one of the major political parties in the governorship race and should not be allowed to participate in the exercise.

“It has been discovered that all my party agents across Osun State were strangers, I don’t know them and they are never a member of Action Peoples Party (APP).”

“This was noticed on the passport photograph on my party state agent was not anyone from my party. I start doing my findings to have proof and discovered yesterday through some of the party members seeing my party agents’ tags with strange people.

“I further in my investigation to be sure of the allegations that members of the PDP are the ones behind this evil act. I, therefore, request a fast action and approach by the commission of police; never to allow anyone to carry APP party agent tags at the polling units across Osun State. Arrest should be made in any case of someone seeing carry APP party agents tags,” he submitted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#OsunDecides2022: APP gubernatorial candidate charges security agents to disallow his party’s polling agents

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira





2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

#OsunDecides2022: APP gubernatorial candidate charges security agents to disallow his party’s polling agents