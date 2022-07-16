Tricycle operators back Soludo on new tax regime in Anambra

Members of the Tricycle Operators Association of Nigeria, Anambra state chapter have expressed support to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on his new tax regime in the state.

The union made this known during a peaceful and solidarity protest at the Government House, Awka, on Friday.

Addressing members of the union, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, thanked them for the peaceful demonstration and commended them for the peaceful manners they comported themselves.

Mr Ezeajughi, who praised members of the union for accepting the government’s decision that they will be paying fifteen thousand naira monthly, which is five hundred naira daily, urged them to enrol in the enumeration exercise at the Anambra Internal Revenue Service for them to be captured.

The Chief of Staff pointed out that the Soludo administration has come to reposition the socioeconomic wellbeing of Ndi Anambra, and promised that government will give an account of every kobo spent.

The State Commissioner for Homeland Affairs, Chief Chikodi Anarah, also commended members of the union for their solidarity and explained that what the current administration in the state has done is to ensure that touts and illegal revenue collectors are taken out of the parks and roads, and urged them to keep supporting the Soludo administration.

Earlier, the leader of the Tricycle Operators of Nigeria, Awka zone, Prince Collins Ozojiofor, stated that the demonstration was to inform the Governor that they are solidly behind him and that they were not part of those he called hired impostors who blocked some roads in the state recently, claiming dissatisfaction with the new tax regime.

Some of the placards carried by members of the union read, ‘digitalized revenue collection is the new normal, ‘say no to revenue thieves’, ‘we are solidly behind Soludo’, among others.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that some of the Tricycle operators, three days ago, block the Onitsha-Enugu expressway, in protest of the #15,000 placed on them by the state government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tricycle operators back Soludo on new tax regime in Anambra

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Tricycle operators back Soludo on new tax regime in Anambra