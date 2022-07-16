OsunDecides2022: Amid vote-buying, police arrest thugs ammunition, charms

Osun governorship election on Saturday was characterized by violence in some parts of the state as the state police command recovered locally made ammunition and charms from political thugs while on patrol at Ward 8, Unit 7 in Ilesha, Osun State.

Also, vote-buying activities were recorded in some polling units in the state.

Investigations revealed that before the security operatives intercepted the ammunition from the political thugs, the thugs had earlier unleashed terror on some innocent citizens of the state in the ward.

Informed sources disclosed to our reporter that, a middle-aged man identified as Adeboye was beaten silly by the thugs who also threatened to strip him naked if he refuses to vote for their candidate.

The development was said to have prevented people around the area from coming out earlier to cast their votes as they were said to be afraid of being lynched by armed thugs.

There were instances of vote buying in some parts of the state as some electorate refused to cast their votes until they were paid.

For instance in Olaoluwa Local Government Area of the state, money was seen exchanging hands before voting activities could be carried out by the electorate who insisted on payment before voting.

Security operatives were present at polling units where the vote-buying was taking place.

Speaking about vote-buying, the Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi said that vote-buying is a great challenge to democracy adding that it can only be checkmated when the dividends of democracy are felt among people in the society.

The monarch, however, maintained that the exercise would continue to repeat itself until the issue is addressed because some of those participating in the act don’t have means of survival.

“People are hungry and you know, a hungry man is an angry man. But as time goes on, I believe, it will stop,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, there was large turnout of voters throughout the 30 local government areas of the state while armed security operatives were seen maintaining orderliness in all polling units during the exercise.